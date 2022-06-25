NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $140.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $161.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NKE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.85.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $112.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.66. NIKE has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

