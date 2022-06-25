Newman & Schimel LLC Purchases 79 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Newman & Schimel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,020,759,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $11.87 on Friday, hitting $392.00. 4,802,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,763,329. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $405.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

