Newman & Schimel LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Newman & Schimel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 177.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,834 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 2.1% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,199,000 after buying an additional 1,688,244 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after buying an additional 1,252,395 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after buying an additional 1,254,153 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,207,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after buying an additional 25,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,799,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,234,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,161. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.24.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

