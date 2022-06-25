Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 713.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.87.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $9.14 on Friday, hitting $190.85. 12,408,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,546,464. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

