Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Neighbourly Pharmacy to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Saturday.

TSE:NBLY traded up C$1.06 on Friday, reaching C$24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 60,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,699. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 12-month low of C$20.65 and a 12-month high of C$40.07. The stock has a market cap of C$842.56 million and a P/E ratio of -9.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.22.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. It operates in 172 locations. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

