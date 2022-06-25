National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.14

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.14 and traded as high as $39.06. National Research shares last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 90,289 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average is $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $980.05 million, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.08%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 246,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $8,869,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,761,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,419,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 259,037 shares of company stock valued at $9,381,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of National Research by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of National Research by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in National Research by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Research by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Research by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,315,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.