National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $70.81. National HealthCare shares last traded at $69.77, with a volume of 86,734 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $278.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NHC. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

