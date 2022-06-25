National Bank Financial Comments on Minera Alamos Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:MAI)

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Minera Alamos in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Minera Alamos’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

MAI stock opened at C$0.52 on Thursday. Minera Alamos has a 1 year low of C$0.49 and a 1 year high of C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$233.21 million and a P/E ratio of 130.00.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

