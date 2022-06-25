Namecoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,187.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last week, Namecoin has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $20.23 million and approximately $7,187.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00006403 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,437.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.26 or 0.00533008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00299260 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

