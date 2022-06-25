Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $217.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

