Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $77.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.71.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

