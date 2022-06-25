Morgan Stanley Lowers Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $533.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $607.00.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $550.05.

Anthem stock opened at $469.87 on Wednesday. Anthem has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $492.77 and a 200-day moving average of $472.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $1,854,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

