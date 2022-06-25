Morgan Stanley Downgrades Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) to Equal Weight

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $94.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $113.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WAB. StockNews.com raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

WAB stock opened at $85.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.07. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $77.61 and a twelve month high of $100.04.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.64. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 236.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 138,551 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $4,353,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 470.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 27,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 744.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 19,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

