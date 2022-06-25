More Acquisitions (LON:TMOR) Trading Up 93%

More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR – Get Rating) was up 93% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.93 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.93 ($0.02). Approximately 408,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,420,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.09.

Get More Acquisitions alerts:

In other More Acquisitions news, insider Charles Edouard Goodfellow acquired 500,000 shares of More Acquisitions stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,124.45). Also, insider Roderick McIllree acquired 1,000,000 shares of More Acquisitions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,248.90).

More Acquisitions Plc operates as a special purpose acquisition company. It focuses on acquiring of a target company or business in the energy transition sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for More Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for More Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.