Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 240 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $312,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,946,000 after acquiring an additional 779,607 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $195,153,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,242,000 after acquiring an additional 695,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $150,141,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.68.

Shares of VEEV traded up $7.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,937. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.58 and its 200-day moving average is $207.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,376. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

