Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $31,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Corning stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $32.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,747,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.88. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.40%.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.