Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,490 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.3% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $11.08 on Friday, reaching $387.72. 3,303,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,683. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $183.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $401.99 and a 200-day moving average of $464.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

