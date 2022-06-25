Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,550 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1,420.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Aptiv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 33,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Aptiv by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,091 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,436,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,740. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

