Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $538,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 36,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $295,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $11.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.27. The firm has a market cap of $96.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.60.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

