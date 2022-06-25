Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $126,000 Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 370.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,170 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,689,852,000 after buying an additional 5,107,044 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,628,115 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $316,156,000 after buying an additional 449,136 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,321,923 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $310,117,000 after buying an additional 63,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,698,422 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $146,259,000 after buying an additional 621,927 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,498,258 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $142,561,000 after buying an additional 3,251,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,538,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,064,193. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.01.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

