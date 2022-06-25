Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,741 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 0.2% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $4.08 on Friday, hitting $97.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,581,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,375,413. The firm has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.62 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.54.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

