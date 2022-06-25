Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 276,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,827,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 6.3% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

TSM traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,670,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,210,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on TSM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

