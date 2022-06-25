Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 70 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALB. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.21.

ALB stock traded up $11.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,392,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.72. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

