Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 2,630 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 842.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,942 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 0.1% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $7.56 on Friday, hitting $141.53. 13,626,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,219,639. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $252.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

