Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 749 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $5.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,117,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,670,126. The firm has a market cap of $140.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.06 and a 200-day moving average of $156.21.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

