Mirror Protocol (MIR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.35 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.66 million and approximately $19.35 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000892 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00130660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00072332 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014214 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

