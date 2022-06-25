Mint Club Market Capitalization Reaches $4.11 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $693,145.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00025541 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

