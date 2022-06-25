Minot Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $64.78 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.31.

