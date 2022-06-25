Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 910 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Minot Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 38.7% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 53.7% during the first quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 15,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,765 shares of company stock valued at $19,102,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.18.

Shares of PWR opened at $125.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.40 and a 12-month high of $140.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.20.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

