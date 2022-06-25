Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,380 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC owned 0.62% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAAU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,101,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,156,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,557,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $961,000.

Shares of AAAU stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56.

