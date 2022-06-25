Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 61.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 149.9% during the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 27,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $71.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

