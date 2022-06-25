Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $3,898,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 52.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after buying an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 245.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.56.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $202.97 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.06.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

