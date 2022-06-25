Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,220 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.3% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after acquiring an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,438,469. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $484.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $492.08 and a 200 day moving average of $521.72. The company has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $391.25 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

