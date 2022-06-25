Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 562,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,031,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.86.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $647.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $634.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $743.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

