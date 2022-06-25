Minot Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,492 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.73.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $302.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.03. The stock has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.15 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

