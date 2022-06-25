Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 103,500 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,284,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 346,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 81,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average is $67.89. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

