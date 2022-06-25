Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

NERV opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.24). As a group, research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 58,202 shares during the period. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

