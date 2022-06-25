Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MU. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $113.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.17.

NASDAQ MU opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,813,000 after acquiring an additional 87,829 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

