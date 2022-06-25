MetaHash Trading 18.2% Higher This Week (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 25th. #MetaHash has a market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $10,543.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00131548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00071501 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014408 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,505,543,929 coins and its circulating supply is 3,334,483,330 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

