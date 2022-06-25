Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MACK opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $78.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Noah G. Levy purchased 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,249.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,010,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,362.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 38,694 shares of company stock worth $209,149. 25.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 40,729 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 217,717 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

