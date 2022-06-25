Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MLSPF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 162 ($1.98) to GBX 156 ($1.91) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 215 ($2.63) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.50.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MLSPF opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. Melrose Industries has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.