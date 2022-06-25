Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00.

MPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.56.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

