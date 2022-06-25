McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.6% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $38,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $753,794,000 after buying an additional 903,057 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $470,458,000 after buying an additional 876,075 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

Shares of MCD opened at $247.90 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.35 and its 200 day moving average is $249.86. The stock has a market cap of $183.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

