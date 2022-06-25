MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCFT. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $392.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.24. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $29.69.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $186.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.32 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 267.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 284,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat (Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.