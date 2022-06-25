Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $199.75.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $119.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.90. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $110.08 and a fifty-two week high of $174.74.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 248,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,020,000 after buying an additional 177,939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,796,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,287,000 after purchasing an additional 124,659 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after purchasing an additional 96,027 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,410,000 after purchasing an additional 90,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 88,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide (Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.