MarketPeak (PEAK) Reaches Market Cap of $2.11 Million

MarketPeak (PEAK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. MarketPeak has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MarketPeak coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MarketPeak has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,256.11 or 0.99967830 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002864 BTC.

MarketPeak Coin Profile

MarketPeak is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

