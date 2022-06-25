MAP Protocol (MAP) Achieves Market Cap of $16.91 Million

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $16.91 million and $313,420.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00129012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00072687 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014396 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

