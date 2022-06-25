Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.50 Per Share

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Manolete Partners’s previous dividend of $0.39. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Manolete Partners stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.18) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 300 ($3.67). 35,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,390. The stock has a market cap of £131.24 million and a P/E ratio of 49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.54, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.80. Manolete Partners has a twelve month low of GBX 190 ($2.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 335.60 ($4.11). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 282.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 260.52.

Manolete Partners Company Profile

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

