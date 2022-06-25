Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.50 Per Share

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Manolete Partners’s previous dividend of $0.39. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Manolete Partners stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.18) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 300 ($3.67). 35,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,390. The stock has a market cap of £131.24 million and a P/E ratio of 49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.54, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.80. Manolete Partners has a twelve month low of GBX 190 ($2.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 335.60 ($4.11). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 282.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 260.52.
Manolete Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Manolete Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manolete Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.