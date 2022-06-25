Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.51

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.51 and traded as low as C$9.34. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$9.51, with a volume of 605,293 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LUG shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.34.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 11.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$274.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 0.9100001 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

