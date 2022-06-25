Luminex Resources (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 1,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 22,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32.
About Luminex Resources (OTCMKTS:LUMIF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Luminex Resources (LUMIF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.